Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $966,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18.

