Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,985 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Polaris stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

