3,092 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average is $251.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

