Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.