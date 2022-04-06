Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

