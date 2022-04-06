Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($44.59) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.16) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.33) to GBX 4,000 ($52.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,521.98 ($46.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £90.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,614.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,808.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55).

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

