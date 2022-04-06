PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PHK opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

