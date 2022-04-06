BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MYN stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

