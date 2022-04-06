Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after buying an additional 130,361 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,523,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,299,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,075,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

