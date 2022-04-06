John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE HTD opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

