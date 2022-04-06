The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €780.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €780.00 ($857.14) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.42% from the stock’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($736.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €777.58 ($854.49).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €584.60 ($642.42) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €610.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €650.73. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.