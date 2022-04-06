MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €222.13 ($244.09).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.95 ($216.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion and a PE ratio of 48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €192.56. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

