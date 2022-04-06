John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

