BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

MVT stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the period. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

