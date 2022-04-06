Morgan Stanley Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $90.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Magna International stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

