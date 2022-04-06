D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

