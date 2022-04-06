D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,393 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,130 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

