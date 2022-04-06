D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 12,246 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.29% of Global Medical REIT worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $19,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

