D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

