D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 9,142 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 261.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $207.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.00. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

