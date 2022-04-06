Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,684 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

