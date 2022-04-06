$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

NYSE CHGG opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -402.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

