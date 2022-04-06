Name Change Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (NCT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $657,276.56 and approximately $272.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 55,497,873 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

