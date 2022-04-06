Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,794 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

