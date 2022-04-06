Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

