Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

KFY opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 8.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

