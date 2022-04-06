D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

