Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

UBSFY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

About Ubisoft Entertainment (Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.