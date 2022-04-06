D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.10% of Cryoport worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 167,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

CYRX stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

