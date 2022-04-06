Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $484.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.40.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

