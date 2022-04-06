The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

