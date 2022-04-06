Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 2,063 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

DIS stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $246.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

