Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

