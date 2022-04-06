National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,169 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

