Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 50 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.22.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.29. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $305.93 and a one year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

