Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of Franchise Group worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Franchise Group stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

