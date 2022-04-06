Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target at $7.11

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,659,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.