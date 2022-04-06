Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price at $3,945.50

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,945.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.67) to GBX 7,800 ($102.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.