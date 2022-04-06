Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 141,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

