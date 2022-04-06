Analyzing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Replimune Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Replimune Group and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.72%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.73%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -23.03% -20.99% Inhibrx -1,130.80% -176.32% -59.90%

Risk & Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Inhibrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($2.07) -9.50 Inhibrx $7.23 million 128.86 -$81.77 million ($2.15) -11.10

Replimune Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Replimune Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Inhibrx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.