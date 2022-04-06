Critical Contrast: McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

This table compares McEwen Mining and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -41.63% -14.37% -10.76% Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76%

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Vista Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 2.81 -$56.71 million ($0.13) -6.23 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.43

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for McEwen Mining and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus price target of $1.78, indicating a potential upside of 120.16%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Vista Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.