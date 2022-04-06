Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $90.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.