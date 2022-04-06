BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of CII stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

