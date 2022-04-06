Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BIGZ stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,632 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

