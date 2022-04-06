Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BIGZ stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.05.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,632 in the last quarter.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
