D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

