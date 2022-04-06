D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 47,957 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

