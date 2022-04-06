ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.50

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 136972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AETUF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

