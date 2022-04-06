Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.38

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 8731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.82 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.