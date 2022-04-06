CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.50

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 212047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CNA Financial by 422.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $600,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 201.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 36,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

