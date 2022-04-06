Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Up 10.4%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. 5,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 195,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $18,842,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $5,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

