Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0284 on Exchanges

Wagerr (WGR) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $39,161.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00234665 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 230,841,502 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars.

